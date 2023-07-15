Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.

The Israeli leader's office said he was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, is Israel's longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.