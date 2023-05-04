Israelis block roads in protest against Netanyahu legal plan

Protest leaders have billed Thursday's event a call for “equality,” expanding their criticism to the rising cost of living in Israel and the military draft exemptions granted to most ultra-Orthodox Jews. Protesters dyed white a pool of water in the square of Israel's national theater in Tel Aviv, to symbolize a recent milk price hike.

The plan to overhaul the country's judiciary, advanced by Israel's most right-wing government ever, plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open longstanding societal rifts and creating new ones. While the freeze in the legislation eased tensions somewhat, Netanyahu's allies are pushing him to move ahead on the overhaul. The talks underway, meant to forge a path out of the crisis, do not appear to have produced any results.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, faced a barrage of criticism over the legal plan from a broad swath of Israeli society, including business leaders, the booming tech sector and military reservists, who threatened not to show up for duty if the plan was approved. He relented only when a burst of spontaneous protests erupted after he fired his dissenting defense minister, a decision that was later reversed.

Proponents of the plan, which would weaken the Supreme Court and limit judicial oversight on legislation and government decisions, say it is necessary to rein in what they say is an interventionist court and restore power to elected lawmakers.

Opponents say it would upset Israel's delicate system of checks and balances and imperil its democratic fundamentals.