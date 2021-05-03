Israeli watchdog to investigate deadly festival stampede

Some 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for a Lag BaOmer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people and longstanding warnings about the safety of such gatherings. The state comptroller's office, under one of Englman's predecessors, issued a pair of reports in 2008 and 2011 warning that the conditions at Mount Meron were dangerous.

Early Friday, thousands of people leaving one area of the site funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain. A slick slope caused people to slip and fall, resulting in a human avalanche that killed 45 people and and injured at least 150.

The tragedy brought renewed attention to Israel's ultra-Orthodox community, where many have flouted coronavirus restrictions over the past year and some leaders refuse to acknowledge the authority of the state. According to Israeli reports, ultra-Orthodox leaders put heavy pressure on the government to allow last week's celebration to take place without any restrictions.

FILE - In this Sunday, May 2, 2021 file photo, people gather around candles during a vigil in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a Lag BaOmer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Yossi Kohn, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the funeral of Yossi Kohn, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 2, 2021.