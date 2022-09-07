Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank clash

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during that time, many of them militants or people involved in clashes. But some civilians have also been killed, including one who inadvertently drove through a battle zone. A veteran Al Jazeera journalist covering the raids also was killed in May.

Israel on Monday said its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh found there was a "high probability" an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid. She had been wearing a helmet and a vest that clearly marked her as a member of the media.

Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.