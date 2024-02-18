Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko jeered by crowd at swim worlds in Qatar

"I'm just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time," Gorbenko said amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. "Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country, so that's the best I can do."

Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

British swimmer Freya Colbert won the race in 4 minutes, 37.14 seconds. Gorbenko clocked 4:37.36 and Italy’s Sara Franceschi was third in 4:37.86.

All three attended their medal ceremony later Sunday.

