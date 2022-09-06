Israeli president evokes horrors, ties at German parliament

“I shall never forget how he described to me the horrors he witnessed. The stench. The human skeletons in striped pajamas, the piles of corpses, the destruction, the hell on earth,” the Israeli president told German lawmakers.

Looking forward, Herzog praised close relations between the two countries and their joint commitment to fight antisemitism.

“The partnership between Israel and Germany has achieved global renown, and we must continue deepening and cultivating it, for the benefit of a brilliant future not only for our countries but for the whole of humanity,” he said in parliament.

After his speech, Herzog and Steinmeier, accompanied by their wives, went to Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews — a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate — where they laid two wreaths for the victims of the Holocaust.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two presidents visited the former concentration camp Bergen-Belsen.

After a tour of the memorial site where they met survivors and German high school students, Steinmeier said in a speech that "it took a long time for the Germans to understand that they themselves were also liberated at that time, namely from their murderous ideology and an inhuman dictatorship."

“The fact that we Germans were able to live in freedom and democracy again, at least in the West, is due not least to the allied liberators,” he added.

More than 52,000 mostly Jewish prisoners died at the concentration camp and more than 19,000 prisoners of war, mostly from the Soviet Union, died at the adjacent POW camp.

“In view of the graves of the dead of Bergen-Belsen and millions murdered in the Shoa (Holocaust), any form of anti-Semitism, as it unfortunately exists and continues to exist in Germany today, is an alarm signal for our country," Steinmeier said. "Antisemitism must have no place in our society. Where it becomes visible, we must confront it.”

The Israeli president arrived for a state visit to Germany earlier this week that also included a trip to Munich on Monday where he participated in the 50-year anniversary ceremony for the 11 Israeli athletes murdered by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games.

___

Tia Goldberg contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

