Israeli PM retracts firing of defense minister amid tension

22 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has retracted his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday retracted his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying in his post. “I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said.

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.

