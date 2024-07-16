Israeli military says it will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men. That could rattle the government

The exemptions created resentment among the general public in Israel, especially after more than nine months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza. The army summons is the beginning of a months-long enlistment process that can be difficult to enforce if there is large-scale refusal to comply. The army did not say when it expects ultra-Orthodox men to begin serving or how many men were receiving the new notices.

The court ruled that the system of exemptions, which allow religious men to study in Jewish seminaries while others are forced to serve in the army, was discriminatory. Ultra-Orthodox leaders say religious study is equally important for the country's future and that their generations-old way of life will be threatened if their followers serve in the army.

Netanyahu's government relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose changes to the system. Religious leaders have not said what steps they will take. If they leave the ruling coalition, the government would likely topple and the country would be plunged into early elections two years ahead of schedule.

The army's announcement also could lead to unrest. Past attempts to enlist ultra-Orthodox men have triggered mass protests in ultra-Orthodox communities.

A previously scheduled demonstration against the draft had been planned for Tuesday evening in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv.

On Monday night, dozens of ultra-Orthodox surrounded the cars of senior military commanders who were meeting with local rabbis in Bnei Brak to discuss an ultra-Orthodox unit in the army. The crowd threatened the officers, calling them “murderers” and throwing bottles, according to Israeli media.

