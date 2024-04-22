Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Oct. 7 attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over the failures surrounding Hamas’ unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, which broke through Israel’s vaunted defenses.

Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down Hamas’ attack, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with roughly 250 more taken captive, and sparked the six-monthlong war against Hama sin Gaza.