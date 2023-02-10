X
Dark Mode Toggle

Israeli medics: Car-ramming in east Jerusalem wounds 6

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Israeli medics say a suspected assailant has rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem, wounding at least six people, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital

JERUSALEM (AP) — A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, wounding at least six people, Israeli paramedics said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.

The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

The Israeli rescue service said its medics were treating six wounded, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR. It said two victims were unconscious and in serious condition, while the other two were in moderate condition.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state.

In Other News
1
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
2
EU lawmaker held for questioning in corruption scandal
3
Moldovan prime minister resigns, government collapses
4
Ex-state adviser implicated in youth center abuse lawsuits
5
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top