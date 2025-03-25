Israeli legislators pass state budget in a move that shores up Netanyahu's government

Israel’s parliament has passed a state budget in a move that shores up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition
In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s parliament passed a state budget on Tuesday, a move that shores up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The budget’s passing could grant Netanyahu months of political stability at a time when he faces serious public pressure over the war in Gaza and other contentious government decisions.

The budget vote was seen as a key test for Netanyahu’s coalition, which is made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties. They had demanded and largely received hefty sums for their constituents in exchange for support for the funding package.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump administration invokes state secrets privilege in...
2
After Lahaina fire, Hawaii residents address their risk by becoming...
3
How a shelter hit by Trump's aid cuts protects LGBTQ migrants in Mexico
4
Stock market today: Wall Street quiet in premarket trading following...
5
Actor Gérard Depardieu acknowledges boorish behavior but denies sexual...