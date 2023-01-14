Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked

Al-Jaabari was injured when Israeli troops stormed a village to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who had killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed. Palestinian attacks, meanwhile, killed a total of 31 people last year, according to Israeli figures.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state. Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

