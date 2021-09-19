journal-news logo
X

Israeli forces arrest last 2 of 6 Palestinian fugitives

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
Israeli forces have rearrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — The last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago were rearrested early Sunday, the Israeli military said.

The two were captured during an Israeli army raid in their hometown of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, closing an intense, embarrassing pursuit that exposed security flaws after the six prisoners tunneled out of their cell on Sept. 6.

The escapes set off a massive pursuit operation that captured the first four inmates in two separate operations in northern Israel.

Five of the prisoners are from the Islamic Jihad militant group, with four of them serving life sentences, and the sixth is a member of the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.

In Other News
1
Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches
2
7 people injured in Honolulu by falling branch of huge tree
3
Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant
4
Young holds up, No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Florida 31-29
5
Mourners in California honor 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top