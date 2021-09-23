Israeli court hears custody fight over cable car survivor, 6

Peleg was questioned by Israeli police on kidnapping suspicions and placed under house arrest pending an ongoing investigation.
Italian authorities also have opened an investigation. Peleg told Israel's Channel 12 that he had given up on contesting custody in the Italian court system and said he expected the boy to understand once he got older.
“I believe that one day Eitan will grow up and say grandfather, you did everything for me, you saved me,” he said, breaking into tears. “And my daughter, who one day will meet me in heaven, will be proud of me that I saved her son.”
Gali Peleg, right, maternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Eti Peleg, maternal grandmother of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her grandson. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Aya Biran, a paternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Aya Biran, a paternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Aya Biran, center right, a paternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Aya Biran, center right, a paternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Shmulik Peleg, maternal grandfather of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing on charges of kidnapping his grandson. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Shmulik Peleg, maternal grandfather of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing on charges of kidnapping his grandson. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Shmulik Peleg, maternal grandfather of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing on charges of kidnapping his grandson. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Shmulik Peleg, maternal grandfather of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing on charges of kidnapping his grandson. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Gali Peleg, center, maternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 after a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Gali Peleg, center, maternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 after a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Gali Peleg, center, maternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 after a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
