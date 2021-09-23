Israeli court hears custody fight over cable car survivor, 6

Eitan Biran's relatives on both sides attended the session in Tel Aviv, in a legal fight that spans both countries where his remaining relatives reside. Eitan's immediate family was among 14 people killed when the cable car carrying them crashed into a mountainside in May. The child's survival sparked an immediate international dispute between his maternal and paternal families.

Members of both families met in family court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, a next step in the dispute. Those present included Eitan's aunt Aya Biran, who lives in Italy and has filed a formal request with the Italian court system seeking Eitan’s return to Italy. Also attending Thursday's hearing was the child's grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, who spirited the boy away to Israel.