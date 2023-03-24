Israeli AG warns Netanyahu defied conflict of interest rule

“Your statement last night and any further actions by you that violate that agreement are completely illegal and in conflict of interest,” Baharav-Miara wrote in Friday's letter. “The legal situation is clear — you must avoid any involvement in measures to change the judicial system.”

The contentious law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office, passed late Wednesday by a slim majority of 61 in the 120-seat parliament, does not undo the court's earlier conflict of interest ruling, Baharav-Miara said. The consequences of Netanyahu's violations of the agreement were not immediately clear.

Netanyahu, on an official visit to Britain, did not immediately respond to her letter.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a good governance organization, warned of a constitutional crisis. It pledged to file a petition urging that Netanyahu be held in contempt of court. “A prime minister who does not obey the court and its orders is an anarchist,” the group said.

Supporters of the judicial overhaul say it will restore power to elected legislators and make the courts less interventionist. Critics say the move upends Israel’s system of checks and balances and pushes it toward autocracy.