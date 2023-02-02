Israeli AG: Netanyahu mustn't deal with judicial changes

Her stance is only likely to deepen a rift in Israel over the power of the judiciary, which has roiled the country since the government took power later last year.

The plan would allow a simple majority of the country's 120-seat parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions that deem laws unconstitutional. It would also allow government ministers to ignore the advice of legal counselors and also make the position less independent.

Critics say the plan upends Israel's system of checks and balances and strips minorities of the ultimate protector of their rights, the Supreme Court. They say it grants politicians too much power and would be destructive to Israel's democratic fundamentals. The plan has faced widespread opposition, from top legal officials to economists and the country's robust tech sector to tens of thousands of ordinary Israelis who have come out to protest the move.

The government says the plan is critical to streamlining governance and correcting an imbalance of power between the country's executive and judicial branches, which they say has made the courts too powerful.