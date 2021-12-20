Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Israel to add US, Canada to travel ban over omicron variant

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
Israeli ministers have approved adding the United States and Canada to its travel ban amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday approved putting the United States and Canada on its coronavirus travel red list as the omicron variant spreads around the globe.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israeli are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November.

Other countries that were approved to be added to the travel ban are Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

In Other News
1
Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID
2
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted
3
Broncos QB Bridgewater in hospital with head injury
4
More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines
5
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top