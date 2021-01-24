Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

The order is to begin early Tuesday and remain in effect until Jan. 31. Netanyahu's office said the order still required parliamentary legislation to be finalized.

Throughout the pandemic, Israel has restricted entry for most foreigners at its main international airport. But it has made exceptions for certain categories of people, including religious students and Israelis returning from abroad, while allowing Israeli tourists to fly to a handful of “green countries" believed to have low rates of the coronavirus.

This limited air travel appears to have allowed highly contagious coronavirus variants from the U.K. and other places to enter Israel. The Health Ministry said Sunday that it had detected the first case of a new coronavirus variant discovered in the U.S., brought in by a man who arrived from Los Angeles.

Experts say that a lack of compliance with safety regulations in Israel's ultra-Orthodox sector also has been a major factor in the spread of the virus.

Israeli police have been largely reluctant to confront the ultra-Orthodox community. On Sunday, police clashed with large crowds of ultra-Orthodox protesters in several cities, with an officer firing into the air in one city to keep a large crowd at bay.

Throughout the pandemic, many major ultra-Orthodox sects have flouted safety regulations, continuing to open schools, pray in synagogues and hold mass weddings and funerals despite broader lockdown orders. This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate: The ultra-Orthodox community accounts for over one-third of Israel's coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

Israel has recorded over 595,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic and over 4,361 deaths. New cases continue to climb, even as the country has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns and is in the midst of its third nationwide lockdown.

The worst unrest on Sunday occurred in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, where large crowds of young men clashed with police and threatened journalists. At one point, a police officer drew his pistol and fired into the air to get a crowd to back off.

In Jerusalem, police fired tear gas and putrid-smelling water to disperse hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents outside a reopened school. Demonstrators called the police “Nazis.”

In the coastal city of Ashdod, police scuffled with dozens of protesters outside an ultra-Orthodox school.

Five police officers were wounded in the disputes, and at least four people were arrested, police said.

“I expect all citizens of Israel to respect the safety guidelines. That includes all the sectors, including the ultra-Orthodox," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu, who is relying on ultra-Orthodox support in upcoming national elections, said that most of the community has respected safety guidelines. He attributed the latest troubles to a small minority acting in an “unacceptable” manner.

Sunday’s clashes were the latest incident of heightened tensions over enforcement of lockdown rules in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Israel. On Friday, ultra-Orthodox Israelis attacked a police vehicle in the city of Bnei Brak, outside Tel Aviv.

Men walk amid smoke from a dumpster fire, in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of health regulations on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

A passenger wears a face mask to protect from coronavirus in the arrival hall in Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus COVID-19. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel was closing its international airport to nearly all flights as the government races to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

A passenger wears a face mask to protect from coronavirus check in a counter operated by plastic in the departure hall in Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus COVID-19. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel was closing its international airport to nearly all flights as the government races to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Israeli police officers detain an ultra-Orthodox man in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of health regulations on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli police shoot a water canon towards protesters in an ultra-orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of health regulations on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli police shoots a water canon in an ultra-orthodox neighborhood In Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of health regulations on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli police officers march by burning garbage during clashes with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli police officers stand guard next to burning garbage during clashes with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Medical personnel test a passenger for coronavirus on his arrival in Israel, at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Medical personnel test a passenger for coronavirus as her mother holds her on their arrival in Israel, at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Ashdod, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Ashdod, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Ashdod, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty