Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history

Herzog also called on the elected representatives to safeguard the rights of Israel's minorities who fear the next government coalition — expected to be overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — will roll back the achievements of its predecessor on issues like the environment, LGBTQ rights and funding for the Arab population.

“There are also communities, and especially minorities, who are fearful that their needs will not be on the agenda,” he said. “You, the public’s elected representatives, must give this your consideration and keep them in your sights, too.”

The new parliament replaces one of the most colorful and diverse in Israel’s history, which had an all-time high of 36 women and a small Arab Islamist party in the government for the first time in history. This Knesset has just 29 women. Its 23 new lawmakers mostly come from Netanyahu's Likud party and the alliance of far-right parties known as Religious Zionism.

The number of Arab lawmakers plummeted to its lowest level in two decades, the Israel Democracy Institute reported, with just 10 Arab lawmakers out of 120. Balad, a Palestinian nationalist party, failed to make it into parliament, partly a result of low voter turnout among Israel’s Arab minority.

Meretz, a left-wing party that has long championed Palestinian statehood, also dropped out of parliament entirely. In his speech, Herzog said the party “will be missed." The Labor Party, which ruled Israel for its first two decades, barely scraped into parliament with just four seats.