Israel says it has disabled Yemen's main airport with airstrikes against rebels

The Houthis’ satellite news channel al-Masirah confirmed that the airport in Sanaa was hit. Several power plants also were struck, Israel's military said. Israeli television aired footage showing black plumes of smoke rising above the Sanaa skyline.

Three people were killed and 38 wounded, according to the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency, which quoted health officials.

The strike against the Sanaa airport came shortly after Israel's military warned on social media that people should leave the area immediately, saying that “failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives.”

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said the strike should be seen as a warning to the “head of the Iranian octopus,” which he said bears direct responsibility for attacks by the Houthis against Israel.

The Houthis have targeted Israel throughout the war in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians there, while also targeting commercial and naval vessels on the Red Sea, raising their profile as the last member of Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” capable of launching regular attacks on Israel.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said the latest strikes carried out on Israel and Yemen’s airport marked a “grave escalation in an already fragile and volatile regional context.” He urged the parties to show restraint.

Sunday's missile attack struck an access road near Israel's main airport near Tel Aviv, briefly halting flights and commuter traffic. Four people were slightly injured. It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Ben Gurion airport since the October 2023 start of the war in Gaza. While most missiles launched by the Houthis have been intercepted, some have penetrated Israel's missile defense systems, causing damage.

On Monday, Israel targeted Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea province of Hodeida, killing at least one person and wounding 35. The rebels’ media office said at least six strikes hit the crucial Hodeida port, while others hit a cement factory in the district of Bajil, 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of Hodeida. The Houthi-run Health Ministry said the strikes killed at least four people and wounded 39 others.

The U.S. military under President Donald Trump has launched an intensified campaign of airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 15.

On Tuesday, however, Trump said he was calling off further airstrikes, asserting that the rebels had “capitulated” and don't want to fight anymore.

He told reporters that the U.S. "will stop the bombings. They have capitulated but more importantly, we will take their word.” Trump added, “I think that’s very positive. They were knocking out a lot of ships.”

Oman's foreign minister confirmed there was an agreement in a post Tuesday night on X saying that the following discussions with the U.S. and the relevant authorities in Sana'a a ceasefire agreement was reached. The post said that in future neither side will target the other, including American vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of international commercial shipping.

There was no immediate Houthi comment.

Israel has repeatedly targeted the rebels in Yemen. It struck Hodeida and its oil infrastructure in July after a Houthi drone attack killed one person and wounded 10 in Tel Aviv.

In September, Israel struck Hodeida again, killing at least four people after a missile targeted Ben Gurion airport as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was returning to the country. In December, Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in Hodeida.

Also Tuesday, Israel continued its strikes in Gaza. At least 18 people were killed, including children, when a school sheltering displaced people was hit in Bureij, according to Khalil Al- Dokran, spokesperson for al-Aqsa Hospital, where some of the bodies were taken.

