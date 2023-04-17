Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marks the 75th anniversary of its independence next week, a day after the country's Memorial Day.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have participated in weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s plan to pass contentious changes to curb the Supreme Court's authority and give politicians greater control over judicial appointments.

Opponents say the constellation of bills would destroy a system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies in parliament.

Herzog, Israel's figurehead president, has brokered dialogue between Netanyahu's allies and opposition lawmakers in a bid to try to reach a compromise.

“Even in the grips of ferocious disagreements about fate, about destiny, about faith, about values, we must be careful to avoid any comparisons, any equivalences — not with the Holocaust, and not with the Nazis,” Herzog said.

