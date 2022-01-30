Israel president flies to UAE in first amid regional tension

The show of Israel-Emirati cooperation comes at a delicate time for the Middle East.

Fighting in Yemen's seven-year civil war has intensified, widening to reach Emirati soil for the first time this month. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-led coalition claimed aerial attacks against Abu Dhabi – one that killed three workers at an industrial area and another that was intercepted and scattered missile shards over the capital.

The assaults shocked residents, puncturing the sense of safety pervasive in the region’s globalized business hub. The Houthis have threatened further strikes this week.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's rapidly expanding nuclear program paused on Friday, with European officials saying the talks had approached "the final stage." Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal nearly four years ago in a move welcomed by Israel and America's Gulf Arab allies and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Shared enmity of Iran and mutual fears over its nuclear program helped push the UAE and Israel to formalize relations after years of clandestine ties.

Palestinian leaders have condemned the normalization deal as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.