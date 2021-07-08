journal-news logo
Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect

FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, Sanaa Shalaby, estranged wife of Muntasser Shalaby, who Israeli security forces accuse of carrying out a May 2 shooting that killed an Israeli and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank, walks in her home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the decision to destroy the Shalaby family home. It rejected a petition by Sanaa Shalaby, who lives in the home with three of their children and says she knew nothing about the attack. The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of demolishing the family homes of attackers after they have been killed or arrested. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
Nation & World | Updated 13 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May.

Associated Press video footage showed Israeli army troops leveling the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya with controlled explosions.

Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others. He was arrested days after the attack. His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, told the AP they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The entire family has U.S. citizenship.

The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month. Sanaa and her three children had been living in the home.

The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of punitive demolitions of the homes of Palestinians who attacked Israelis. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view them as a form of collective punishment.

The U.S. State Department has urged a halt to punitive home demolitions.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that it was following reports of the home demolition, and that all sides should “refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes."

“As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” the embassy said.

An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The sun rises while an Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israeli army troops secure the parameter of the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby and clash with protesters during the army preparations for controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following a controlled explosion demolition in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians use garbage containers to block a road amid clashes with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home with controlled explosives after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians burn tires and clash with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following a controlled explosion demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians burn tires and clash with Israeli army troops securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house that was demolished with controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
