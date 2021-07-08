Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect

The U.S. State Department has urged a halt to punitive home demolitions.
The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that it was following reports of the home demolition, and that all sides should “refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes."
“As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” the embassy said.
An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The sun rises while an Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israeli army troops secure the parameter of the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby and clash with protesters during the army preparations for controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following a controlled explosion demolition in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians use garbage containers to block a road amid clashes with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home with controlled explosives after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians burn tires and clash with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following a controlled explosion demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians burn tires and clash with Israeli army troops securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house that was demolished with controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
