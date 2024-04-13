Israel find the body of boy whose disappearance sparked a settler attack in the West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says the body of missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack.”
The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large settler attack on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday.
The killing of the teen and the settler rampages marked the latest in an escalation of violence in the territory, at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip
“Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack,” the army said Saturday.
