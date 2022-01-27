Israel, Cyprus, Greece electricity cable link gets EU money

Pilides and her Greek and Israeli counterparts signed an agreement last October to speed up technical work on the cable dubbed the “Eurasia Interconnector.”

The agreement aimed to expedite permits and approvals for feasibility studies and to help the three countries’ national electricity coordinators to cooperate on how best to move forward. The cable’s first phase is expected to be completed by 2025.

The move toward an electricity cable link appears to have supplanted plans for a potential pipeline connection between the three countries to convey gas from existing and potential deposits off Cyprus and Egypt to Europe through Greece.

Support for the so-called East Med pipeline project has waned amid questions over its feasibility as well as its adverse impact on the environment.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said last week that studies on the pipeline’s feasibility were still ongoing, but other alternatives are open to get gas to markets.

Among the more likely options is to convey Cypriot gas to Egyptian processing plants where it would be liquefied for export by ship.