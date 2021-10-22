Israel accuses Palestinian rights groups of terrorism

The Defense Ministry said the groups “constitute a network of organizations active undercover on the international front on behalf of the ‘Popular Front,’ to support its activity and further its goals." It said they are “controlled by senior leaders” of the PFLP and employ its members, including some who had “participated in terror activity.”

It said the groups serve as a “central source” of financing for the PFLP and had received “large sums of money from European countries and international organizations," without elaborating.

Spokespeople for the European Union delegations to Israel and to the Palestinian territories did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Palestinian Authority condemned what it said was an “unhinged assault" on Palestinian civil society.

“This fallacious and libelous slander is a strategic assault on Palestinian civil society and the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to oppose Israel’s illegal occupation and expose its continuing crimes,” it said in a statement.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem called the government's declaration “an act characteristic of totalitarian regimes, with the clear purpose of shutting down these organizations.”

“B’Tselem stands in solidarity with our Palestinian colleagues, is proud of our joint work over the years – and is steadfast to continue so.”