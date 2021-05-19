Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism'

“Jews dominate finance and and internet sectors,” Zheng says, speaking in English. “So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible."

Zheng then accused the U.S. — China's top geopolitical rival — of using Israel as a “beachhead" in the Middle East and a as proxy in its campaign to defeat pan-Arabism.

There was no immediate comment from CCTV.

China has long been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause and in recent days, the Foreign Ministry has castigated the U.S. for blocking a statement in the United Nations Security Council condemning the violence.

Yet, since establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, Beijing has nurtured close economic, technological and military ties, including the purchase of early model Israeli drones.

Judaism is not one of China's officially recognized religions, however, and stereotypes about Jews as shrewd businesspeople and market manipulators are common among the Chinese public.