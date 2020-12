Isolation of UK eases but backlog could take days to clear

Fears of food shortages added to an already glum runup to Christmas in Britain, where authorities have scaled back or canceled plans to relax restrictions for the holiday as daily virus infections soar and many hospitals are nearing capacity. Many Britons were already bracing for disruption, if the U.K. and the EU can't agree on a new trade deal by the time the country leaves the bloc's tariff-free single market and customs union in just over a week.

French authorities have insisted that the blockade was based on scientific concerns and not politics, but some couldn’t help but note that it may have offered a glimpse of what Britain can expect next year.

Clement Beaune, France’s European affairs minister, told BFM television during a discussion about the Brexit talks that when it comes to trade, “the British side has much more dependence on Europe than the reverse.”

People arriving from Britain are required to have a virus test capable of detecting the new variant, according to a late-night agreement reached after 48 hours of frenzied negotiations among French, British and EU authorities.

British Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said around 4,000 trucks may be waiting in the county of Kent to cross the Channel and urged other truckers not to head there until the backlog is cleared. It will take “a few days” to test all the drivers before they can travel to France, he said.

“Whatever the number is, whether it is 4,000 or more, it is a significant number to work through,” Jenrick said.

Soldiers and contact-tracers were being deployed to the area to administer COVID-19 tests. The backlog caused tension and protests in Dover. One truck driver from Poland complained about the lack of toilet facilities or food at the port.

Ben Richtzenhaim, who drove overnight from Scotland in hopes of reaching Europe by car, was stuck in a huge line despite testing negative.

“Looking around, it doesn’t really seem that there’s a lot of progress being made here," he said. "People are still not moving out of the way and the authorities are not doing something either. So it’s a real deadlock.”

The Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria relaxed travel restrictions on Britain on Wednesday, but dozens of other countries are continuing to bar travelers. Japan announced that it will reinstate an entry ban on most new arrivals from the country.

Eurostar passenger train traffic was also resuming from Britain to the continent, but only for citizens of Europe’s border-free zone, British citizens with EU residency and those with a special reason to come temporarily, such as truckers.

___

Hui reported from London. Associated Press writers Jo Kearney and Jason Parkinson in Dover, England, Angela Charlton in Paris and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Truck drivers argue with police holding them back at the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test began arriving on French shores Wednesday, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant that had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Trucks are parked on the M20 motorway as part of Operation Stack, whilst the Port of Dover remains closed, in southern England near the Channel Tunnel and Dover, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Vehicles wait at the entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as they queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Trucks are parked on the M20 motorway as part of Operation Stack, whilst the Port of Dover remains closed, in southern England near the Channel Tunnel and Dover, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Truck drivers argue with police holding them back at the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test began arriving on French shores Wednesday, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant that had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

A ferry arrives at the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages . (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Vehicles wait at the entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as they queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Vehicles wait at the entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as they queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Empty vehicle lanes at the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Police form aline as they block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Vehicles wait in the departures boarding lanes at the Port of Dover, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test began arriving on French shores Wednesday, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant that had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Vehicles drives get out of their cabs and talk gather at entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Vehicles wait at the entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as they queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein