Is freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith the next big thing for No. 2 Ohio State?

Since then, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith has shown flashes of being what everybody expects he'll be for the No. 2 Buckeyes.

He's impressed coaches and teammates with his route-running, acrobatic catches and trash-talking against the Buckeyes' experienced defensive backs.

He entered Ohio State lore as the first freshman ever to be named an “Iron Buckeye” as one of the 10 strongest and toughest performers in offseason workouts.

“Rare to find someone who’s as talented as he is but who has really good discipline and skill at that age,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We haven’t played a game yet, but he’s building a lot of respect among his teammates for sure.

“He's strong, he’s powerful and he’s big, but it’s his work ethic to me that just jumps out,” Day said. “He’s physically tough — I mean physically, he’ll get after you. He takes his game very, very seriously. He puts the work in off the field.”

Smith, a cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, compiled over 3,000 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Hollywood, Florida, private school Chaminade-Madonna to three straight state championships. During the recruiting process, Buckeyes fans started showing up at his high school games.

“I never had that happen with any other school,” Smith said.

In other words, he's used to the attention he's getting now.

“I know it's big expectations for me because, you know, the No.1 player in the country coming in and all the hype around me,” Smith said. “I just try to block out all that stuff and focus on the main things, just the team, and our receiver room and the locker room. I know that if the first game comes and I don’t exceed the expectations that you have for me, I don’t really care. I just want to go out there and win a game. That’s it.”

The Buckeyes already have a presumptive No. 1 receiver in Emeka Egbuka, who passed up the NFL draft to return for a fourth season and a chance to showcase his talent out of the shadow of superstar Marvin Harrison Jr. Egbuka is the only receiver on the roster with significant experience.

Smith likely will be a starter right away, but he said he's prepared to be patient. He noted that Harrison played behind future first-round draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave before breaking out with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

Smith committed to Ohio State in 2022. He continued to talk to other schools, creating some anxious moments for Day before he signed in December. Excitement has surrounded him ever since.

“It’s a blessing,” Smith said of all the attention. “But you don’t want that hype to affect you and all this other stuff that’s going around me. I just keep my head down and find ways to get better each and every day.”

His teammates are impressed with how hard he works at it.

“He has all the physical tools you might need, so it’s catching up on that mental game,” Egbuka said. “It can be hard for a freshman because there’s so much stuff flying over your head, especially with all the praise he’s receiving. But he’s taking it the best way he can, and he’s doing great.”

The Buckeyes open at home on Aug. 31 against Akron.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football