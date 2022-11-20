Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

“I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”

Irving has missed eight games during the suspension, which the Nets said would be for a minimum of five games. The team has listed him as questionable to play in their home game Sunday night against Memphis.