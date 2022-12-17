Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight

Irving found Watanabe in the corner for a 3-pointer that put the Nets up 116-114. After a timeout, Irving fouled a driving Barnes, who made both free throws to tie it with eight seconds remaining.

Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby sat out for the third straight game because of a sore left hip, while guard Gary Trent Jr. was not available because of a sore left quad.

Malachi Flynn scored 13 points as the Raptors lost back-to-back home games for the first time. Toronto is 10-5 north of the border.

The Raptors led 62-44 after a 3-pointer by Siakam with 1:17 left in the first half, but Brooklyn closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run, then outscored Toronto 17-8 in the first five minutes of the third to cut the deficit to 70-69.

Durant’s basket with 3:25 left in the third period gave Brooklyn a 77-76 lead, its first of the game. Toronto went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the third and the Nets took an 88-84 lead to the fourth.

VanVleet ended a Toronto streak of nine consecutive missed 3-pointers by making a tying 3 with 3:06 left in the fourth, but Simmons and Durant answered with dunks.

VanVleet scored 12 straight points for Toronto in the first quarter, and the Raptors led 29-19 after one. Toronto had a 62-52 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Patty Mills (non-COVID-19 illness) did not travel to Toronto and is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Detroit. … Won their third straight road game, a season high. Brooklyn is 8-7 on the road.

Raptors: VanVleet scored 25 points before halftime, a season high for any half. … Juancho Hernangomez made his second start of the season as Toronto used its 16th starting lineup in 29 games. … G Jeff Dowtin Jr. was recalled from the G-League with Trent out.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston