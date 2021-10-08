Irving could join Nets at practice after ruling from city

He doesn't know if Irving will play Monday at Philadelphia because he hasn't practiced since the Nets returned from training camp in San Diego last Sunday. But having Irving able to practice increases the chances he could be ready to play when the Nets visit the Bucks on Oct. 19 in the NBA season opener.

But Nash didn't want to think that far ahead.

“This rule just came in. Is another one coming?” Nash said. "Is he going to be allowed to play at home at some point? Is he not going to be able to practice in our facility at some point?

“We’re just following kind of the latest and I don’t think that anyone’s really been through this before. Obviously the pandemic has been new to everyone but now we’re in a position where the pandemic’s creating all these different new scenarios as well.”