IRS pledges better customer service, no new agents with guns

There are “no plans to increase” that division, Werfel said during a call with reporters. "That will stay at its current rate."

Since President Joe Biden signed the measure, known as the " the Inflation Reduction Act, " in August, some Republicans have claimed the IRS would use the new money to hire an army of 87,000 tax agents with weapons.

That claim comes from a plan the Treasury Department proposed in 2021 to bring on that many IRS employees over the next decade if it got the money. At least 50,000 IRS employees are expected to retire over the next five years.

The strategic plan does not include final numbers on long-term hiring.

During the call with reporters, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the plan "is heavily driven by the fact that we need to make technology investments that will improve productivity, which will mean that over time the number of employees and the mix of employees at the IRS will change."

After Congress passed the legislation last summer, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directed the IRS to develop a plan outlining how the tax agency would overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes. Her memo sent instructions to IRS leadership not to increase audit rates on people making less than $400,000 a year annually.

Officials are promising not "to raise audit rates on small businesses and households making under $400,000 per year, relative to historic levels."

Treasury and IRS officials have in recent months promoted the impact of the new spending on internal processes.

Robert Nassau, director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University College of Law, said he has seen some noticeable differences.

“The phone line is amazingly improved, that part of the IRS is working amazingly better,” he said. “But I can see the processing time of written submissions is not back to pre-pandemic sufficiency."

Additional money for the IRS has been politically controversial since 2013, when the agency during the Obama administration was found to have scrutinized political groups that applied for tax-exempt status. A report by the Treasury Department's internal watchdog found that both conservative and liberal groups were chosen for close review.

