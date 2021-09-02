journal-news logo
X

Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp 225 million euros ($267 million) for breaching stringent European Union data protection rules

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros ($267 million) after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people's data with other Facebook companies.

The Data Protection Commission said Thursday that it was also ordering WhatsApp to take “remedial actions” so that its data processing complies with the EU rules. WhatsApp said the fine was out of proportion and it would appeal the decision.

The watchdog's announcement wraps up an investigation into the Facebook-owned messaging service that opened in December 2018, after the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect. It's the second penalty - and the biggest - issued by the Irish watchdog under GDPR. Last year it fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a security breach.

“WhatsApp is committed to providing a secure and private service," the company said in a press statement. “We have worked to ensure the information we provide is transparent and comprehensive and will continue to do so. We disagree with the decision today regarding the transparency we provided to people in 2018 and the penalties are entirely disproportionate.”

The commission said the case examined whether Facebook followed GDPR requirements to be transparent for both users and those who didn’t use its service, including how people's data is processed between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies.

Under GDPR, the Irish watchdog acts as the lead regulator in cross-border data privacy cases for WhatsApp and many other big tech companies that have their European headquarters in Dublin.

In Other News
1
India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID warnings grow
2
Denmark starts impeachment trial on ex-immigration minister
3
Hurricane Ida's aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
4
Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside signups
5
China bans 'sissy men' from TV in new crackdown
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top