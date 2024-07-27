Irish sisters christen US warship bearing name of their brother, who was lauded for heroism

Pauline Gallagher, one of his sisters, told a crowd at the shipyard that the destroyer bearing her brother's name helps put to rest her mother's fear that memories of her son would be forgotten.

“Patrick has not been forgotten. He lives forever young in our hearts and minds, and this ship will outlive all of us,” she said, before invoking the ship's motto, which comes from the family: “Life is for living. Be brave and be bold.”

Joined by sisters Rosemarie Gallagher and Teresa Gallagher Keegan, they smashed bottles of sparkling wine on the ship's hull. A Navy band broke into “Anchors Aweigh” as streamers appeared in the air overhead.

The Irish influence was unmistakable at the event. An Irish flag joined the Stars and Stripes overhead. A Navy band played the Irish anthem, and bagpipes performed “My Gallant Hero." A large contingent of Gallagher's family and friends traveled from Ireland. The keynote speaker was Seán Fleming, Ireland's minister of state at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Lance Cpl. Patrick “Bob” Gallagher was an Irish citizen, from County Mayo, who moved to America to start a new life and enlisted in the Marines while living on Long Island, New York. He survived falling on a grenade to save his comrades in July 1966 — it didn’t explode until he tossed it into a nearby river — only to be killed on patrol in March 1967, days before he was to return home.

Teresa Gallagher Keegan described her brother as a humble man who tried to hide his service in Vietnam until he was awarded the Navy Cross, making it impossible. She said Gallagher's hometown had been preparing to celebrate his return. “Ironically the plane that carried my brother’s coffin home was the plane that would have brought him home to a hero’s welcome,” she said.

Gallagher was among more than 30 Irish citizens who lost their lives in Vietnam, said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, one of the speakers, who described the event as a day “a day of solemn remembrance as well as a day of celebration.”

A brother, in addition to the sisters, attended the ceremony in which Pauline Gallagher secured a promise from Rear Adm. Thomas Anderson that the ship would sail to Ireland after it is commissioned.

The 510-foot (155-meter) guided-missile destroyer was in dry dock as work continues to prepare the ship for delivery to the Navy. Displacing 9,200 tons, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is built to simultaneously wage war against submarines, surface warships, aircraft and missiles. The newest versions are being equipped for ballistic missile defense.

