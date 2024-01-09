Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says

The Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed that O'Connor died of natural causes. It did not provide details.

The singer, who began her career performing on the streets of Dublin, rose to worldwide fame with her cover of Prince's ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released in 1990.

She was public about her mental illness and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of the Irish town she had called home during a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended, along with U2's Bono.