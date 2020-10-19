Irish regulator investigates Instagram over children's data

Ireland's Data Protection Commission said it launched the investigations in September after receiving complaints about the company. Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it's in “close contact” with the commission and is "cooperating with their inquiries.”

The investigations were first reported late Sunday by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper, which said they came after a U.S. data scientist aired concerns that Instagram made public the email addresses and phone numbers of people under 18. The minimum age to use Instagram is 13.