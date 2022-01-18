Irish mourn slain 23-year-old teacher who was out jogging

Young children from the school where Murphy taught provided a guard of honor outside the parish church where the funeral was held, some holding up roses and photographs of Murphy. A large screen was set up in the local community center near the church to accommodate the crowds of people paying their respects.
Schools across Ireland observed a minute of silence in Murphy’s memory.
Ireland's justice minister has said she planned to publish a new national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in the coming months.
The hearse leaves St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, Ireland, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the end of the funeral of the school teacher who was murdered in Tullamore last Wednesday. Hundreds of mourners in Ireland turned out Tuesday for the funeral mass of a 23-year-old schoolteacher whose murder has reignited debate about how to tackle violence against women. The body of Ashling Murphy, a musician and teacher, was found on the banks of a canal in Tullamore in central Ireland on Jan.12. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Ashling Murphy's family and mourners walk behind the hearse as it leaves St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, Ireland, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the end of the funeral of the school teacher who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wednesday. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
From left, Ashling Murphy's family brother Cathal, mother Kathleen Murphy, father Raymond Murphy, sister Amy Murphy and boyfriend Ryan Casey walk behind the hearse as it leaves St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, Ireland, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the end of the funeral of the school teacher who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wednesday. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
