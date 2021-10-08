Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.

The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries are expected to approve the agreement designed to ensure that multi-national corporations can’t reduce their tax bills by shifting operations to low-tax jurisdictions. U.S. President Joe Biden has been one of the driving forces behind the agreement as governments around the world seek to boost revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic.