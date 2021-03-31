Iraqi parliament approves budget of $89 billion for 2021

Since an oil price crash last year, Iraq has been grappling with an unprecedented liquidity crisis. The crude-exporting country has had to borrow from the bank’s dollar reserves to pay the nearly $5 billion in monthly fees for public salaries and pensions. Oil revenues, which account for 90% of the budget, have brought in an average of $3.5 billion.

Efforts to introduce reforms have been met with opposition and to date, the government has been borrowing internally to foot state bills. The 2020 budget was not passed due to political deadlock.

The parliament on Wednesday also voted to dissolve itself on October 7, three days before Iraq is to hold general elections.