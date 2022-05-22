Iraqi court postpones smuggling case against Briton, German

Waldman's defense team has said the German tourist had been carrying the pieces for Fitton but that he did not pick them up from the site. Both men are charged with smuggling based on the country's antiquities laws, and could potentially face the death penalty. However, officials have said that was only a remote possibility.

Kubba said they would seek to have Waldman and Fitton tried separately. Both men said they were unaware of the Iraqi antiquities smuggling law or that there would be penalties for picking up or attempting to leave the country with the items.

Fitton and Waldman were arrested on March 20 at Baghdad International Airport when airport security discovered the items in their luggage. They had been part of a tourism expedition across the country's ancient sites. Their case has received international attention at a time when Iraq hopes to boost its nascent tourism sector.

Volker Waldmann, right, and Jim Fitton, center, are handcuffed as they walk to a courtroom escorted by police arriving to court in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Waldmann and Fitton have been accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

