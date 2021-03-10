Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise

Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures set up by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage, expected to reach its peak number of worshippers on Wednesday to commemorate the death of Imam al-Kadhim, a revered figure in Shiite Islam.

Separately, a grenade was tossed near the Imam Bridge in Baghdad on Monday which killed one woman and wounded 11 pilgrims. No one immediately took responsibility. The bridge is located on the Tigris River, which connects the predominately Sunni Adhamiya area to Kadhimiya, which is mostly Shiite.