Iran urges US to quickly return to nuclear deal

“A lame duck government will not be able to do anything serious. And then we will have a waiting period of almost six months. We will not have a government before September,” Zarif said at an online conference with the European Policy Centre think-tank in Brussels.

“A lot of things can happen between now and September. So, it is advisable for the United States to move fast,” Zarif said.

Iran believes that the U.S., as the country which first reneged on the 2015 agreement, must make the first move, and should not set any preconditions.

“We don’t see any reason for talks; we can go immediately to implementation and then have talks,” Zarif said.