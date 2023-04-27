Iran urges Lebanese sides to reach agreement over president

“The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is important for peace in the region,” Bouhabib said. He did not elaborate.

Amirabdollahian said Iran encourages all sides in Lebanon to speed up the elections process.

“We will back any election and any agreement that is reached between parties in Lebanon regarding the electing of a president,” Amirabdollahian said before heading to a meeting with caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Hezbollah’s ally Sleiman Frangieh and army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, are the top candidates for president. Lebanon’s parliament held about a dozen sessions over the past months but failed to elect a head of state amid deep divisions.

The largest Christian blocs in parliament have rejected the election of Frangieh and there have been reports in local media that Saudi Arabia is opposed to him becoming president.

On Wednesday, Frangieh gave a long TV interview in which he said that if he is elected president, he will work for better relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Frangieh also added that his close relations with Hezbollah and Assad could be used for the good of Lebanon.

