Iran state TV says an Iranian navy helicopter confronted a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman

The report said Iranian forces dispatched the helicopter to confront a U.S. Navy destroyer identified as the USS Fitzgerald that approached the waters at around 10 a.m. local time.

The report said the helicopter flew directly over the U.S. ship and issued a warning to maintain distance. In what the report described as a tense exchange, the U.S. warship reportedly responded by threatening to target the Iranian aircraft if it did not leave the area.

The Navy referred requests for comment to the U.S. Central Command, which said it would provide a response later Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Iranian state TV report said that in response to the threats from the U.S. vessel, Iranian air defense forces announced that the helicopter was under the full protection of Iran’s integrated air defense system.

Eventually the USS Fitzgerald “retreated southward,” the report said.

It was not immediately clear how close the U.S. warship was to Iranian territorial waters.