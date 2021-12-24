Iran says it fired 16 ballistic missiles during annual drill

Bagheri said, “This was a tiny part of hundreds of missiles that can hit any hostile target simultaneously.”

Israel has long seen Iran’s nuclear program as a threat and seeks a harder line by the U.S. and international community. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

During the second day of the drill on Tuesday, Iran launched cruise missiles, too.

The Guard in the past has said it has cruise missiles with ranges of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). It also has missiles that range up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).

From time to time, Iran holds military exercises, saying they are aimed at improving the readiness of its forces and testing new weapons.

The five-day annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has accelerated its nuclear advances as negotiations to return to the accord struggle to make headway. The talks will resume on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed crushing sanctions on Iran in 2018 . Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60% purity - a short technical step from the 90% needed to make an atomic bomb.