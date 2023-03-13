Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader

Ejehi said a total of 82,656 prisoners and those facing charges had been pardoned. Of those, some 22,000 had been arrested amid the demonstrations, he said. Those pardoned had not committed theft or violent crimes, he added. His comments suggest that the true total of those detained in the demonstrations is even greater.

In February, Iran had acknowledged "tens of thousands" had been detained in the protests. Monday's acknowledgment from Ejehi offered an even higher than what activists had previously cited. However, there's been no mass release of prisoners documented in recent days by Iranian media reports or activists.

More than 19,700 people have been arrested during the protests, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been tracking the crackdown. At least 530 people have been killed as authorities violently suppressed demonstrations, the group said. Iran has not offered a death toll for months.

The announcement also came ahead of next week's celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. On Tuesday, some in Iran also mark nearly 4,000-year-old Persian tradition known as the Festival of Fire that's linked to the Zoroastrian religion. Hard-liners discourage such celebrations, viewing them as pagan holdovers.

There had been calls for anti-government protests around both events. While mass demonstrations have cooled in recent weeks, nightly chants against Iran's theocracy can still be heard in some neighborhoods of Iran's capital, Tehran.

The announcement followed a major development last week, when Iran and Saudi Arabia said on Friday that with China's mediation, they agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after a seven-year freeze in relations. That agreement could help aid an end to the yearslong war in Yemen, which sees a Saudi-led coalition battle the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold its capital, Sanaa. It has also helped boost the rial in recent days against the dollar.

