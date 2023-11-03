A fire at a drug rehabilitation center in Iran kills 27 people, injures 17 others, state media say

A fire has broken out at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran on Friday, killing at least 27 people
Nation & World
Nov 3, 2023
X

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran on Friday, killing at least 27 people, state media reported.

Seventeen others were injured and taken to hospitals in Langroud city, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran, state TV said.

It said the fire started at the private rehabilitation center early Friday morning, and showed a video of flames and smoke pouring into the dark sky.

The fire was extinguished, and authorities are investigating the cause, it said.

Such accidents are not rare, mainly because of the disregarding of safety measures, aging facilities and inadequate emergency services.

In September, a fire broke out at a car battery factory owned by Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a week. There were no reports of casualties.

In Other News
1
West Virginia gets strong rushing efforts from Jahiem White and CJ...
2
Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157...
3
Milroe runs, passes No. 8 Alabama to 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU...
4
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli...
5
Johnson runs for 256 yards, 4 TDs in No. 5 Washington's high-octane...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top