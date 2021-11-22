Iran publishes photos of closed hearing into plane shootdown

The Mizan news agency, an arm of the country's judiciary, showed pictures of the inside of the military courtroom, with at least one man and a woman holding up pictures identified as victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752. Missile strikes killed all 176 people on board the Jan. 3, 2020 flight.

But online, people reacted angrily to an image of a judge sitting in front of a large sign that euphemistically read: “The court reviewing the incident of flight PS752 Ukraine." They called on the court to clearly state that the plane had been shot down by the Guard.