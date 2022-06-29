Iran officials say nuke talks in Qatar to end without deal

U.S. Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through EU official Enrique Mora during the talks. Mora then took messages to Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

After the Tasnim report, Foreign Minister spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement describing the two-day talks as “not over” as Bagheri Kani and Mora planned to meet Wednesday night.

“The two-day Doha talks are being held in a professional and serious atmosphere,” Kanaani said.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on a "pause" since March. Since the deal's collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpiles of enriched uranium.